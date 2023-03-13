MSCS Spring Break Learning Academy underway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five thousand Memphis-Shelby County Schools students will be spending their Spring Break polishing up their academics at the district’s Spring Break Learning Academy.

The week offers a a full learning day for elementary and middle school students March 13-17 and ACT prep for high school students March 13-15, according to Senior Manager of Academic Support, Stephanie McClain.

“I encourage students to use this time to reset, to relax, enjoy your family, watch your favorite movie,” McClain explained. “But also, just knowing in the back of the mind that you can set your goals for what your plans are for the last 9 weeks of school to finish strong.”

Before and aftercare services are also available from 7-8 a.m. and 3-6 p.m. at the following participating schools:

Elementary

Frayser-Corning

Geeter

Germantown

Hamilton

Northaven

Riverwood

Sheffield

Treadwell

White Station

Whitehaven

Winchester

Winridge

Middle

American Way

Geeter

Germantown

Hamilton

Mt. Pisgah

Treadwell

Woodstock

High

Central

Mitchell

Ridgeway

Trezevant

Registration has closed, but parents and students are encouraged to visit the participating school to check availability if they missed registration or email scslearningacademy@scsk12.org.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.