MSCS Spring Break Learning Academy underway

MSCS
MSCS(WMC)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five thousand Memphis-Shelby County Schools students will be spending their Spring Break polishing up their academics at the district’s Spring Break Learning Academy.

The week offers a a full learning day for elementary and middle school students March 13-17 and ACT prep for high school students March 13-15, according to Senior Manager of Academic Support, Stephanie McClain.

“I encourage students to use this time to reset, to relax, enjoy your family, watch your favorite movie,” McClain explained. “But also, just knowing in the back of the mind that you can set your goals for what your plans are for the last 9 weeks of school to finish strong.”

Before and aftercare services are also available from 7-8 a.m. and 3-6 p.m. at the following participating schools:

Elementary

  • Frayser-Corning
  • Geeter
  • Germantown
  • Hamilton
  • Northaven
  • Riverwood
  • Sheffield
  • Treadwell
  • White Station
  • Whitehaven
  • Winchester
  • Winridge

Middle

  • American Way
  • Geeter
  • Germantown
  • Hamilton
  • Mt. Pisgah
  • Treadwell
  • Woodstock

High

  • Central
  • Mitchell
  • Ridgeway
  • Trezevant

Registration has closed, but parents and students are encouraged to visit the participating school to check availability if they missed registration or email scslearningacademy@scsk12.org.

