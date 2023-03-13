MPD: Woman dead after shooting at Mcdonald’s in Orange Mound
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting at a Mcdonald’s left a woman dead on Monday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.
Officers responded to the shooting at 1:58 a.m. at the Mcdonald’s located at 1472 South Trezevant Street.
The victim was found and pronounced dead at the scene.
MPD detained a man after the shooting.
Anyone with information about this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.