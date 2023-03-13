Advertise with Us
MPD: Woman dead after shooting at Mcdonald’s in Orange Mound

Shooting scene at the Mcdonald's on 1472 South Trezevant Street.
By Rose Johnson
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting at a Mcdonald’s left a woman dead on Monday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting at 1:58 a.m. at the Mcdonald’s located at 1472 South Trezevant Street.

The victim was found and pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD detained a man after the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH

