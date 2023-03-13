MPD releases new footage from Grauer murder, searches for suspect in question

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has released new security footage from the night Shea Grauer, a beloved Memphis bartender, was murdered.

As previously reported, the Grauer brothers were both victims of gun violence, with Shea being murdered near Belvedere Park.

The Memphis Police Department have been actively investigating the murder, and have released new security footage from the night of the crime.

The footage reveals a ‘person of interest,’ according to the MPD.

There have been no arrests made yet in this case.

If you have any information on this case please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH

