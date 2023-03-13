Advertise with Us
MPD releases new footage from Grauer murder, searches for suspect in question

55-year-old Shea Grauer (left) was killed in Midtown at The Beauty Shop on Saturday morning.
55-year-old Shea Grauer (left) was killed in Midtown at The Beauty Shop on Saturday morning.(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has released new security footage from the night Shea Grauer, a beloved Memphis bartender, was murdered.

As previously reported, the Grauer brothers were both victims of gun violence, with Shea being murdered near Belvedere Park.

The Memphis Police Department have been actively investigating the murder, and have released new security footage from the night of the crime.

The footage reveals a ‘person of interest,’ according to the MPD.

There have been no arrests made yet in this case.

If you have any information on this case please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH

