MPD: Man charged with assault after attempting to shoot girlfriend, her teenage daughter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault after Memphis police say he attempted to shoot his girlfriend and her 16-year-old daughter.

Police say that at 7:57 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to an armed party call in the Berclair neighborhood. There, a woman told police that she got into an argument with her boyfriend, 43-year-old Adam Stoll.

The woman told police that Stoll initially tried to keep her from leaving the home, but later went into his bedroom, returned with a black handgun, and pointed it at her 16-year-old daughter before pointing it at her.

The woman told police that he threatened to shoot them both. She said Stoll racked the handgun slide, extracting a round, and then pointed the gun back at both victims, pulling the trigger approximately three times.

She told police that the gun was loaded but failed to go off.

Stoll then told both victims to “get the f*** out of my house,” according to the arrest affidavit.

Investigators also interviewed the woman’s teenage daughter, who gave a similar account of the incident. Both victims said they were in fear for their lives.

Stoll was detained on the scene when officers arrived. When asked if he had a gun, Stoll told officers “yes” and gave officers consent to retrieve it from his bedroom.

There, officers located two loaded semi-automatic handguns. Police say one gun was jammed with one round halfway through the chamber.

According to police, the couple had been in an off-and-on relationship since December 2020. Both victims had been staying at Stoll’s home for about a week before the incident.

Stoll has no prior record of domestic violence.

He is being held on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

