MPD investigates multiple shootings, each within an hour of each other

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating multiple shootings throughout Memphis, each taking place within an hour of each other on Sunday night.

The first shooting occurred around 5:41 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting near Chelsea Avenue. There was one male victim that was transported to a nearby medical facility in critical condition.

The second shooting occurred around 5:42 p.m., the MPD officers answered a call regarding a shooting near Brookins Street. The victim was transported to a nearby medical facility in critical condition.

The final shooting occurred at 6:10 p.m., this shooting was near Crystal Lake Drive with one victim being transported to a hospital in critical condition.

All of the shootings are currently under investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.