Memphis women to host Jackson State in WNIT

Memphis guard Destyne Jackson attempts a three-point basket during an NCAA college basketball...
Memphis guard Destyne Jackson attempts a three-point basket during an NCAA college basketball game against East Carolina in the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis women’s basketball team will be hosting Jackson State as both teams begin play in the WNIT on Thursday night.

The Tigers (20-10) qualified for the tournament after their loss in the AAC semifinal round.

It’s their first postseason performance since the 2015-16 season and their first 20-win season in more than a decade.

Jackson State (21-9) lost in the SWAC Championship semifinal round and finished the regular season on a 14-game winning streak.

The two teams tip off Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis.

