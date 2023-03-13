Memphis women to host Jackson State in WNIT

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis women’s basketball team will be hosting Jackson State as both teams begin play in the WNIT on Thursday night.

The Tigers (20-10) qualified for the tournament after their loss in the AAC semifinal round.

It’s their first postseason performance since the 2015-16 season and their first 20-win season in more than a decade.

Jackson State (21-9) lost in the SWAC Championship semifinal round and finished the regular season on a 14-game winning streak.

The two teams tip off Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis.

