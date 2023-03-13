Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Memphis Tigers continue winning streak, fans celebrate across the city

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tiger fans got loud and *ELECTRIC* at Brookhaven’s Pub Saturday to showcase their support for the Men’s Basketball team, as the tigers matchup against Houston for the ACC Championship game.

“Finally, getting a third chance with these guys, the title on the line, you know you can’t beat it,” said Frank Coletta, Memphis Tiger Fan.

Another Memphis Tiger Fan added, “I think we’re out to get revenge today. It’s showing right now that we are up, we’re playing a little bit harder than they are, I hope it continues,” said Bryan Grinder.

During Sunday’s postseason game, Tiger fans enjoyed delicious food and cold beer while keeping a close eye on the top scoring players on the team.

“KD, and DeAndre keep coming through for us. They’ve been a rock through this tournament so far,” said Grinder.

Former Tigers Forward Will Coleman who helped lead the team to an NCAA Tournament berth in 2011 believes his old team will triumph.

“They’re missing the point guard Sasser, we’re taking advantage of it. We got our feet on the pedal, on the gas and we gotta keep going,” said Coleman.

And after Tigers clawed their way to the top with a 10-point lead Sunday, beating the Houston Cougars, Memphis Tigers are going dancing!

Fans are excited to see if they can keep the winning streak alive in the NCAA Tournament.

Their next game will be on Friday to take on Florida Atlantic.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
Alex Murdaugh’s brother spoke out for the first time since the double murder trial.
‘He knows more’: Alex Murdaugh’s brother speaks to media for first time after trial
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska
Dayne Victor Miller, 44, is facing charges after allegedly shooting at his roommates.
Florida man finds naked roommate in daughter’s bed, charged in shooting, police say
Four men wanted after stealing merchandise from East Memphis business.
MPD: 4 suspects wanted after stealing $500 worth of merchandise from East Memphis business

Latest News

55-year-old Shea Grauer (left) was killed in Midtown at The Beauty Shop on Saturday morning.
MPD releases new footage from Grauer murder, searches for suspect in question
Memphis Tigers fans celebrate win
Tiger fans celebrate the game win
File Graphic
MPD investigates multiple shootings, each within an hour of each other
Mulroy Speaks on Tyre Nichols, MPD Review
Steve Mulroy speaks: the Shelby County District Attorney speaks on Tyre Nichols, the MPD, and his hopes for the future