Memphis Tigers continue winning streak, fans celebrate across the city

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tiger fans got loud and *ELECTRIC* at Brookhaven’s Pub Saturday to showcase their support for the Men’s Basketball team, as the tigers matchup against Houston for the ACC Championship game.

“Finally, getting a third chance with these guys, the title on the line, you know you can’t beat it,” said Frank Coletta, Memphis Tiger Fan.

Another Memphis Tiger Fan added, “I think we’re out to get revenge today. It’s showing right now that we are up, we’re playing a little bit harder than they are, I hope it continues,” said Bryan Grinder.

During Sunday’s postseason game, Tiger fans enjoyed delicious food and cold beer while keeping a close eye on the top scoring players on the team.

“KD, and DeAndre keep coming through for us. They’ve been a rock through this tournament so far,” said Grinder.

Former Tigers Forward Will Coleman who helped lead the team to an NCAA Tournament berth in 2011 believes his old team will triumph.

“They’re missing the point guard Sasser, we’re taking advantage of it. We got our feet on the pedal, on the gas and we gotta keep going,” said Coleman.

And after Tigers clawed their way to the top with a 10-point lead Sunday, beating the Houston Cougars, Memphis Tigers are going dancing!

Fans are excited to see if they can keep the winning streak alive in the NCAA Tournament.

Their next game will be on Friday to take on Florida Atlantic.

