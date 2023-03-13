Man held at gunpoint, carjacked at gas station in Tipton County, deputies say

TIPTON CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Tipton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a carjacking that took place at a gas station on Monday morning.

Deputies responded to the carjacking at the M&E Express on Simmons Road and Wilkinsville Road.

Deputies say surveillance video showed the victim was seen at the fuel pumps in his Dodge truck when a mid-sized, grey-colored car pulled up alongside the truck.

A man exited the car, pointed a gun at the victim, and took his truck.

Both vehicles were last seen heading south on Wilkinsville Road towards Millington.

If anyone has information contact Tipton County Central Dispatch at 901-475-4300 or 911 in the event of an emergency.

You may also contact the Sheriff’s Office at 901-475-3300 or 3307.

