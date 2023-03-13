Advertise with Us
Man assaulted, found bloody on ground outside 201 Poplar, police say

Lonnie Holmes
Lonnie Holmes(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was assaulted outside 201 Poplar, Memphis police say.

The beating happened around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Officers were flagged down and found a man on the ground bleeding from his head and face.

The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses told officers the man was hit on the head with a glass bottle and slammed to the ground, where he was then kicked in the head 30-40 times.

Officers took Lonnie Holmes into custody, who is charged with attempted second-degree murder.

