Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Library reopens more than a month after officer shot

(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Poplar-White Station Library fully reopened to the public Monday.

The library was the scene of a shooting involving Memphis police on February 2 and has been closed or partially closed since.

Officer Geoffrey Redd and 28-year-old Torence Jackson Jr. both died in the shooting.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska
Police say a 3-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition after he was found...
Boy, 3, in critical condition after being found unresponsive at hotel pool
Police in Texas said a man died of suicide after he was found living in a house with a corpse.
Sheriff: Man fatally shoots himself after living with corpse
Thanks to modern technology and DNA samples, Andrew K. Carriere II (left) and Inga Johansen...
La. couple arrested 31 years after newborn found dead

Latest News

Scene at M&E Express gas station where the suspect steals the victim's Dodge truck.
Man held at gunpoint, carjacked at gas station in Tipton County, deputies say
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway has released an audit of the Lt. Gov.'s Office covering...
Budget tips to navigate your next vacation
MSCS
MSCS Spring Break Learning Academy underway
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Monday afternoon weather 3/13