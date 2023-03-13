Library reopens more than a month after officer shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Poplar-White Station Library fully reopened to the public Monday.

The library was the scene of a shooting involving Memphis police on February 2 and has been closed or partially closed since.

Officer Geoffrey Redd and 28-year-old Torence Jackson Jr. both died in the shooting.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.