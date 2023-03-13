Library reopens more than a month after officer shot
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Poplar-White Station Library fully reopened to the public Monday.
The library was the scene of a shooting involving Memphis police on February 2 and has been closed or partially closed since.
Officer Geoffrey Redd and 28-year-old Torence Jackson Jr. both died in the shooting.
