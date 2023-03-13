Advertise with Us
Jurors can’t agree on death penalty in NYC bike path attack

In this courtroom sketch, in federal court in New York, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, Sayfullo...
In this courtroom sketch, in federal court in New York, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, Sayfullo Saipov sits in court during jury deliberations (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams)(AP)
By The Associated Press and LARRY NEUMEISTER
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A jury said Monday it could not reach a unanimous decision on whether to impose the death sentence on an Islamic extremist who killed eight people using a speeding truck on a popular New York bike path.

Jurors told a federal judge they were unable to agree on whether Sayfullo Saipov should live or die for the October 2017 attack. A unanimous verdict is required for a death sentence.

It was the first such trial since Democrat Joe Biden became president.

Saipov, 35, was convicted in January of killing five Argentine tourists, two Americans and a Belgian woman in the attack. Inspired by Islamic State group propaganda, Saipov drove a truck down a busy riverside path, running over cyclists before crashing into a school bus.

He is a citizen of Uzbekistan but lived in New Jersey.

