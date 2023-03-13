Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Dyersburg woman held captive in closet for 2 months, police say

Dyersburg Police Department
Dyersburg Police Department(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - Police in Dyersburg say a woman was held captive in a closet for weeks. The suspect remains on the run.

Officers were called to a home on Scaffer Street on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were told that a man working in the area was approached by a woman who told him she had been kidnapped weeks earlier and just escaped.

Officers found the woman hiding inside a home under construction in the area. She had facial cuts and weighed less than 100 pounds, police report.

The woman said she was forced to stay in a locked closet for two months and was only allowed out for one hour each day. She was given limited food and no bathroom to use.

Brenton Bell, 30, was identified as the suspect. He had been in a relationship with the victim before it turned abusive, police say.

Bell is wanted for aggravated kidnapping. If you know where he may be, call Dyersburg Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 288-7679, or Crime Stoppers at 285-TIPS.

