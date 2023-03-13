Deadline looming for MS bill that would impact sale of electric vehicles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Companies that sell electric vehicles could be blocked from doing business in Mississippi if the Governor signs off on a new bill.

House Bill 401 says if you’re selling cars in Mississippi, you have to follow current motor vehicle commission laws and operate a dealership.

The bill would mostly impact businesses like Tesla, which does not have dealerships, but “stores” in Mississippi.

“That’s just something that is very different from what we what we’ve expected from manufacturers, automobile manufacturers in our state,” said Senator Scott Delano. “And we’ve we’ve set up our state laws in our state systems to protect the consumer for those for those very reasons.”

Governor Tate Reeves has until tomorrow to either sign the bill into law, veto it, or let it take effect without his signature.

