Cold start to the week with Freeze Watches

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Freeze Warning is in effect until 9 am for northwest Tennessee and parts of eastern Arkansas with temperatures in the 30s this morning. This means that frost is likely. It will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny today, which will help temperatures reach the upper 40s and lower 50s. This means that temperatures are at least 10 degrees below average. Low temperatures will dip below freezing tonight with most areas in the 20s. A Freeze Watch will be in effect midnight through 9 am Tuesday. Bring in any potted plants and cover anything that has started growing.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 51 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds: North at 5 to 10 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: It will also be cool on Tuesday with high temperatures around 50 degrees and lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. A Freeze Watch is in effect for Wednesday morning as well. Temperatures will trend warmer by the middle of the week. Wednesday will be Mostly Sunny with high temperatures in the upper 50s and lows in the low 40s. Thursday will be Partly Cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s. Showers will move in late in the evening Thursday and continue into Friday. High temperatures Friday will be near 60.

NEXT WEEKEND: Behind Friday’s cold front, it will feel much cooler over the weekend. Highs Saturday will be near 50 with lows falling to the upper 20s to near 30 Saturday night. Sunday highs will be near 45, but it will be sunny and dry.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.