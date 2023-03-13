Budget tips to navigate your next vacation

Advertise with Us
By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While prices for flights, hotels, and rental cars are all up across the board, demand for travel doesn’t seem to be slowing.

A recent survey from pay-over-time provider, Affirm, revealed that many Americans still plan to get out and travel this year.

Katrina Holt, senior vice president and financial health expert from Affirm, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk more about the survey finds.

She also shared advice to help travelers budget their trips.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

