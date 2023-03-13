Arrest made after deadly shooting at McDonald’s in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting at a McDonald’s left a woman dead on Monday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting at 1:58 a.m. at the McDonald’s located at 1472 South Trezevant Street.

The victim was found and pronounced dead at the scene.

Preston Deener, 36, was arrested. He’s charged with second-degree murder and possessing a handgun as a convicted felon.

Police say Deener also had a warrant for domestic assault stemming from a previous incident.

Shooting scene at the Mcdonald's on 1472 South Trezevant Street. (Action News 5)

