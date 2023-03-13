11 counties including Shelby to receive federal funding for winter weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Eleven counties will receive federal assistance under a Major Disaster Declaration that was put in place on Monday.

This is a result of the severe winter weather that impacted counties throughout the state on Dec. 22 through 27.

“I appreciate our local, state, and federal partners for responding quickly throughout the holidays to gather damage assessments and address needs,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “This assistance will provide much-needed relief to these impacted Tennessee communities.”

The 11 counties include:

Cocke Coffee Davidson Greene Henderson Knox Maury Perry Putnam Shelby Washington

The Major Disaster Declaration allows these counties to seek reimbursement, through FEMA’s Public Assistance program, for emergency response measures, and the repair and replacement of disaster-damaged facilities and infrastructure.

