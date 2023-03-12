Advertise with Us
Suspect steals from Game Stop near Austin Peay Highway, MPD investigates

Game Stop theft near Austin Peay Highway
Game Stop theft near Austin Peay Highway(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shoplifting incident that took place at a Game Stop near Austin Peay Highway.

On March 7 roughly around 4:00 p.m., MPD officers responded to a call regarding a theft at a Game Stop.

Officers were informed that a male suspect grabbed 2 PlayStation gaming systems and ran out of the front door.

The suspect was accompanied by a friend believed to be a minor.

This is an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made.

