Suspect steals from Game Stop near Austin Peay Highway, MPD investigates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shoplifting incident that took place at a Game Stop near Austin Peay Highway.

On March 7 roughly around 4:00 p.m., MPD officers responded to a call regarding a theft at a Game Stop.

Officers were informed that a male suspect grabbed 2 PlayStation gaming systems and ran out of the front door.

The suspect was accompanied by a friend believed to be a minor.

This is an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made.

