Silky O’Sullivan celebrates its 50th anniversary St. Patrick’s Day Parade

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Silky O’Sullivan celebrated its 50th anniversary St. Patrick’s Parade on Beale Street on Saturday as a sea of green and the cutest clovers lined the street.

Silky O' Sullivan's St. Patrick's Day Celebration (Action News 5)

In keeping with the tradition that began as a simple barbeque in 1969, this year’s parade featured marching bands, steppers, floats, and even cabbage catching.

“We caught the cabbage. That means we got good fortune and good money coming our way,” said one parade-goer.

Another parade-goer added, “It was freezing cold last year but it’s beautiful today we got no rain, and the perfect weather you can ask for better than this.”

It was the Parade King’s Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers who brought out the largest crowds to celebrate so far this year.

Although St. Patrick’s Day is actually Friday, Memphis celebrated six days ahead of schedule to include the little leprechauns in on the fun.

