Overturned truck stops traffic on I-240
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 7:02 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating a truck that overturned on I-240 East of Lamar Avenue.
According to officers, the accident happened around 6:39 a.m. Sunday morning.
Due to the accident, traffic on I-240 near the Lamar Avenue exit has been closed for a unspecific amount of time, TDOT said.
WMC Action News 5 will provide updates as new information is released.
