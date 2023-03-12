Overturned truck stops traffic on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating a truck that overturned on I-240 East of Lamar Avenue.

According to officers, the accident happened around 6:39 a.m. Sunday morning.

Due to the accident, traffic on I-240 near the Lamar Avenue exit has been closed for a unspecific amount of time, TDOT said.

WMC Action News 5 will provide updates as new information is released.

