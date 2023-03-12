Much needed break from the rain with chilly temperatures on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Showers and thunderstorms have exited the area early this morning as a cold front brings cooler and drier air into the Mid-South. The main forecast concern over the next week will be the likelihood for sub-freezing temperatures behind this front, primarily Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Otherwise, the dry weather will continue into Thursday. A late week system will bring rain back into the forecast late Thursday and Friday.

TODAY: A shower or two early then mostly cloudy by midday with high temperatures in the mid 50s and a north wind at 10-15 mph .

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a northerly breeze near 10 mph and overnight lows in the mid 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny and cool with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the lower 30s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs again in the lower 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 60 and lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs near 70 and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

