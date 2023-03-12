MPD: Suspect wanted after pointing gun at victims, threatening to shoot them at apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault that happened at Hillview Village Apartments on Feb 20.

Officers responded to the aggravated assault on West Hillview Drive and East Alcy Road at 5:30 p.m.

Police were advised that a man pointed a handgun at victims threatening to shoot them.

MPD says the suspect lives in the Hillview Apartments and drives a red vehicle with a sunroof, a spoiler on the trunk, and no tint on the windows.

The suspect is said to be 5′5 and has braids to the back.

At this time, no arrest has been made, and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

