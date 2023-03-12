Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Mississippi man sentenced for hate crime against Black neighbors, federal officials say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WMC) - A Mississippi man has been sentenced by the federal courts for a hate crime he committed against his Black neighbors in December of last year.

Axel Cox, 24, constructed a wooden cross and burned it near the neighboring Black family’s residence.

The structure was meant to be a threatening message to the Black family.

Due to its threatening and offensive nature, Cox’s action was a violation of the Fair Housing Act.

The federal court sentenced him to 42 months, which will be followed by three years of supervised release.

