Mississippi man sentenced for hate crime against Black neighbors, federal officials say

GULFPORT, Miss. (WMC) - A Mississippi man has been sentenced by the federal courts for a hate crime he committed against his Black neighbors in December of last year.

Axel Cox, 24, constructed a wooden cross and burned it near the neighboring Black family’s residence.

The structure was meant to be a threatening message to the Black family.

Due to its threatening and offensive nature, Cox’s action was a violation of the Fair Housing Act.

The federal court sentenced him to 42 months, which will be followed by three years of supervised release.

