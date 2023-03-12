Memphis wins AAC Championship with 75-65 victory over Houston

FORT WORTH, Texas (WMC) -For the first time since 2013, the Memphis Tigers can call themselves conference champions in men’s basketball. Memphis defeated Houston in the AAC Championship game 75-65. Memphis is officially NCAA Tournament bound for the second consecutive season.

Kendric Davis came out on a mission, scoring 20 first half points before finishing with 31 in the game. DeAndre Williams had a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

The Tigers get revenge on Houston after losing to them in the conference title game last season and both regular season matchups.

Memphis awaits their NCAA Tournament spot.

