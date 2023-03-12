Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Memphis throttles Tulane by 40 to advance to AAC Title Game for second straight year

Memphis Tigers
Memphis Tigers(Memphis Tigers)
By Matt Infield
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Memphis Tigers got revenge on Tulane after losing to the Green Wave twice in the regular season, throttling them 94-52 in an AAC Tournament semifinal matchup. Memphis will clash with Houston in the conference title game for the second consecutive year.

The Tigers were once again led by DeAndre Williams and Kendric Davis. Williams followed up his 35 point, 13 rebound performance against UCF on Friday with 27 points and 11 boards against Tulane, while Davis had 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists after scoring 33 with 7 assists on Friday.

Memphis led by 25 at halftime on the back of stifling defense that kept Tulane to 19% shooting in the first half and never looked back.

Tip-off in the AAC Title Game against Houston will be at 2:15 on Sunday.

