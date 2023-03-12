Memphis mayoral candidate forum to be held

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis mayoral candidate forum will be held on March 15.

It will take place at BRIDGES USA, 477 N. 5th Street, and will go from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Guests for the two-hour event include Judge Joe Brown, Councilman Frank Colvett, and MSCS Board Member Michelle McKissack, as well as special guest Kacie Smith, author of “The Dancing Words.”

