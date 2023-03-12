Memphis lands #8 seed, will face Florida Atlantic in Columbus on Friday
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Memphis Tigers are headed to Columbus for the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Penny Hardaway’s group is a #8 seed and will take on #9 Florida Atlantic on Friday.
It’s a matchup of conference champions, with Memphis winning the AAC and Florida Atlantic claiming the Conference USA crown.
If the Tigers win, a date with #1 seed Purdue would likely await.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.