Freeze Warnings and Watches in effect for the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A dry and cold airmass will settle over the region through Wednesday morning.

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for areas North of Memphis for Monday morning.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected.

FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TO 9 AM CDT MONDAY (WMC)

Overnight lows will continue to decline in the proceeding days with a FREEZE WATCH encompassing the entire Mid- South Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

The National Weather Service will likely upgrade the Freeze Watch to a Freeze Warning as sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 are possible.

Freeze Watch in effect for both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, March 14-15, 2023 (WMC)

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Overnight low temperaturs will trend warmer Thursday and Friday mornings, before a another chilly air mass returns for next weekend.

Morning Lows (Memphis) March 13-19, 2023 (WMC)

