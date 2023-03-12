Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Freeze Warnings and Watches in effect for the Mid-South

March 12, 2023
First Alert to cold, frosty mornings ahead
By Erin Thomas
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A dry and cold airmass will settle over the region through Wednesday morning.

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for areas North of Memphis for Monday morning.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected.

FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TO 9 AM CDT MONDAY
FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TO 9 AM CDT MONDAY(WMC)

Overnight lows will continue to decline in the proceeding days with a FREEZE WATCH encompassing the entire Mid- South Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

The National Weather Service will likely upgrade the Freeze Watch to a Freeze Warning as sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 are possible.

Freeze Watch in effect for both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, March 14-15, 2023
Freeze Watch in effect for both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, March 14-15, 2023(WMC)

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Overnight low temperaturs will trend warmer Thursday and Friday mornings, before a another chilly air mass returns for next weekend.

Morning Lows (Memphis) March 13-19, 2023
Morning Lows (Memphis) March 13-19, 2023(WMC)

STAY ALERT: Stay tuned to the First Alert Weather Team.

Be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.

You’ll also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app
How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
Alex Murdaugh’s brother spoke out for the first time since the double murder trial.
‘He knows more’: Alex Murdaugh’s brother speaks to media for first time after trial
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska
Dayne Victor Miller, 44, is facing charges after allegedly shooting at his roommates.
Florida man finds naked roommate in daughter’s bed, charged in shooting, police say
Four men wanted after stealing merchandise from East Memphis business.
MPD: 4 suspects wanted after stealing $500 worth of merchandise from East Memphis business

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert to cold, frosty mornings ahead
et
Sunday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - March 12, 2023
WMC First Alert Weather
Rain will end early Sunday & a dry pattern will emerge with cooler temperatures
Tracking another round of rain tonight and some of the rain could be heavy. A few storms could...
Sagay