3 juveniles escaped from Wilder Youth Development, police say

Wilder Youth Development Center
Wilder Youth Development Center(WMC)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FAYETTE CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Three juveniles are on the run after escaping from the Wilder Youth Development Center in Fayette County.

Chief Deputy Ray Garcia from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says the escapees are all male.

Investigators aren’t releasing identities at this time.

We’re working to learn more information and will bring you details.

