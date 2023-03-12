Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

288 Free smoke detectors installed in Frayser Saturday

By Walter Murphy
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 288 Frayser residents received free smoke alarms on Saturday as part of this years ‘Sound the Alarm’ event.

‘Sound the Alarm’ is a national program created by the American Red Cross. Since it launched in 2014, the organization boasts they’ve helped save 1,538 lives. In the Volunteer State alone, they say they’ve installed more than 53,192 free smoke alarms and made more than 22,001 households safer.

The Mid-South chapter of the American Red Cross partners with the Memphis Fire Department each year to go into a different Memphis neighborhood to install the free devices and give fire safety tips.

The Frayser community has had two fatal house fires in less than a month—killing six people. The most recent of those killed two young brothers. Memphis Fire said the boys family didn’t have a working smoke detector in their home.

The Executive Director of Mid-South Chapter of the American Red Cross Sarah Breazeale said her job is to make sure that things like this don’t happen again.

“We’re here today to install smoke alarms and provide fire safety education to make sure fires don’t happen,” Breazeale told Action News 5. “But also to make sure individuals can safely escape their home if they do happen.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh’s brother spoke out for the first time since the double murder trial.
‘He knows more’: Alex Murdaugh’s brother speaks to media for first time after trial
Dayne Victor Miller, 44, is facing charges after allegedly shooting at his roommates.
Florida man finds naked roommate in daughter’s bed, charged in shooting, police say
All is dark across the street from Action News 5's station on Union Avenue.
Large portion of Memphis suddenly out of power
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk

Latest News

A cold front will bring some pockets of heavy rainfall tonight.
Sagay's Saturday evening First Alert Forecast 3/11/23
desks
Reading law could hold back over 2,000 students, MSCS officials say
Four men wanted after stealing merchandise from East Memphis business.
MPD: 4 suspects wanted after stealing $500 worth of merchandise from East Memphis business
Memphis Police Department
Overnight shooting in Raleigh leaves man in critical condition