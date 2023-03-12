288 Free smoke detectors installed in Frayser Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 288 Frayser residents received free smoke alarms on Saturday as part of this years ‘Sound the Alarm’ event.

‘Sound the Alarm’ is a national program created by the American Red Cross. Since it launched in 2014, the organization boasts they’ve helped save 1,538 lives. In the Volunteer State alone, they say they’ve installed more than 53,192 free smoke alarms and made more than 22,001 households safer.

The Mid-South chapter of the American Red Cross partners with the Memphis Fire Department each year to go into a different Memphis neighborhood to install the free devices and give fire safety tips.

The Frayser community has had two fatal house fires in less than a month—killing six people. The most recent of those killed two young brothers. Memphis Fire said the boys family didn’t have a working smoke detector in their home.

This is a picture of Aiden and Dalton, the 2 brothers who were killed in the Frayser house fire last night. @MEM_Fire says it was caused by a space heater in the back bedroom of the home they were sleeping in. pic.twitter.com/WutguyX0wN — Walter Murphy (@WMurphyNews) February 28, 2023

The Executive Director of Mid-South Chapter of the American Red Cross Sarah Breazeale said her job is to make sure that things like this don’t happen again.

“We’re here today to install smoke alarms and provide fire safety education to make sure fires don’t happen,” Breazeale told Action News 5. “But also to make sure individuals can safely escape their home if they do happen.”

