Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Your First Alert to more rain this weekend

By Ron Childers
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cool and dry for a Friday night, but clouds and rain will soon move in for the weekend. Fortunately, it won’t be a washout, but we can expect rainfall amounts to average three quarters of an inch to an inch for most areas with higher amounts possible in some location. Also, be sure to “spring forward” one hour Saturday night before bed as we return to Daylight Saving Time Sunday.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the mid 30s to near 40.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with scattered afternoon showers, an East wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms along with a Southeast wind at 10 MPH and lows in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Early morning showers then mostly cloudy by midday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny and cool with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the lower 30s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs again in the lower 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 60 and lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs near 70 and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
Jennifer Hawkins was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.
Coach had sex with student ‘over 300 times,’ court documents say
Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
17-year-old returns home, continues recovery after losing both legs in collision
Aleya Brooks, center, with her dad Jason and mom Darla on the beach.
‘She would give the best hugs’: Parents speak about daughter killed by fallen tree
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector

Latest News

Mid-South family bonded by history of kidney donations
Mid-South family bonded by history of kidney donations
TN bill would withhold state funding from schools for leaving doors unlocked
TN bill would withhold state funding from schools for leaving doors unlocked
Memphis Grizzlies Emmy Award Win
Grizzlies win an Emmy Award
One Mid-South family has experienced all the highs and lows of kidney donations.
Mid-South family bonded by history of kidney donations
Covington Police Department, in collaboration with the Tipton County Sheriff's Office, seized...
Convicted felon free on bond after break-in attempt, drug seizure in Covington