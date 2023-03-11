Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Weekend showers, followed by a dry but cool pattern

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 3:34 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dry start to the weekend, but rain will soon move in. Fortunately, it won’t be a washout, but we can expect rainfall amounts to average three quarters of an inch to an inch for most areas with higher amounts possible in some location. Also, be sure to “spring forward” one hour Saturday night before bed as we return to Daylight Saving Time Sunday.

TODAY: Cloudy with scattered afternoon showers, an East wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms along with a Southeast wind at 10 MPH and lows in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Early morning showers then mostly cloudy by midday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny and cool with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the lower 30s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs again in the lower 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 60 and lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs near 70 and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

