Bluff City Life
Warrant issued for a 23-year-old after multiple shootings in South Memphis, MPD confirms

Xavier Lee, Suspect in question for Shooting
Xavier Lee, Suspect in question for Shooting(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a 23-year-old man after a shooting left multiple individuals injured and three dead.

On March 6, officers responded to a call regarding a shooting near Hillview Avenue.

When they arrived, the officers came across two victims inside a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers then entered an apartment complex and discovered two victims unresponsive, suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced both victims deceased on the scene.

One of the victims found in the vehicle was later pronounced deceased as well.

MPD has issued a warrant for the arrest of Xavier Lee, the suspect in question, who will be facing charges for first degree murder, criminal attempted first degree murder, and possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

