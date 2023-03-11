Recent string of robberies target Hispanic community, MPD warns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a string of violent robberies affecting Hispanic communities in the city.

One of the reasons why officers believe they’re being targeted is because they’re getting paid in cash or carrying large amounts of it after leaving the ATM.

One Hispanic man was a victim of the crime. He didn’t want to be identified but is speaking out about the night his surveillance video captured three robbers surrounding him at gunpoint in his Parkway Village’s Hispanic community.

“They pointed the guns at me. One hit me in the chest with the guns, and then they took my things,” said the victim.

The victim said before the suspects took off just after 10PM, the thieves shattered his passenger side window only managing to steal his iPhone 11 with no cash in hand.

“Nothing like this has ever happened to me before,” said the victim.

In reports taken by MPD from February 26th to March 2nd, the four other aggravated robbery incidents were reported within a week of each other, and all happened within about a 10-mile radius.

MPD Hispanic liaison officer Alfonso Perea tells Action New 5 the sudden spike of robberies against Hispanics are crimes of opportunity.

“And most of them are going unreported unfortunately which we don’t like. It’s mainly because most people know that hispanics cash those checks at certain gas stations,” said Alfonso Perea, MPD Hispanic liaison.

Officer Perea said Hispanics and the police historically have had some mistrust but wants to reassure his own community, if you are a victim of any crime, the police are here and eager to help.

“Please report the crime if you see anything suspicious, call and if you do report the crime, please help us to find the culprits in your community,” said Perea.

MPD states they are looking for three to four suspects, including a woman that is possibly in her teens, driving a Black Infiniti with the back window taped with plastic.

If you know anything about this string of crimes, you’re encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.