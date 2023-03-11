Rain and storms tonight followed by a drier and cooler pattern

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain and a few storms will continue into the overnight and Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies but dry. Don’t forget to “spring forward” one hour tonight before bed as we return to Daylight Saving Time Sunday. The pattern will shift for the work and will be dry and cooler to start. Temperatures will warm again by the end of the week.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms along with a Southeast wind at 10 MPH and lows in the upper 40s.

TOMORROW: Cloudy with a stray shower early then mostly cloudy by midday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and a northerly wind at 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light North wind and overnight lows in the mid 30s to near 40.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny and cool with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the lower 30s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs again in the lower 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 60 and lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs near 70 and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the mid 60s.

