Overnight shooting in Raleigh leaves man in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Saturday morning.

MPD responded to a shooting call on Invergarry Road at 12:30 a.m.

Officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.