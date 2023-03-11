MPD: Suspect wanted after stealing vehicle from gas station in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect is wanted after a motor vehicle theft that took place in South Memphis on Thursday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the vehicle theft at 2:50 a.m. at the Fast Fuel located at 1372 Elvis Presley Boulevard.

Police say that officers were told that the suspect took the victim’s 2015 GMC Acadia while it was left running at the Fast Fuel.

The suspect is described as a 5′6 man with twists, wearing black shorts and a white T-shirt.

At this time, no arrest has been made.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.