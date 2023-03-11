Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

MPD: Suspect wanted after stealing vehicle from gas station in South Memphis

Suspect wanted after vehicle theft from gas station in Whitehaven.
Suspect wanted after vehicle theft from gas station in Whitehaven.(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect is wanted after a motor vehicle theft that took place in South Memphis on Thursday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the vehicle theft at 2:50 a.m. at the Fast Fuel located at 1372 Elvis Presley Boulevard.

Police say that officers were told that the suspect took the victim’s 2015 GMC Acadia while it was left running at the Fast Fuel.

The suspect is described as a 5′6 man with twists, wearing black shorts and a white T-shirt.

At this time, no arrest has been made.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dayne Victor Miller, 44, is facing charges after allegedly shooting at his roommates.
Florida man finds naked roommate in daughter’s bed, charged in shooting, police say
All is dark across the street from Action News 5's station on Union Avenue.
Large portion of Memphis suddenly out of power
Alex Murdaugh’s brother spoke out for the first time since the double murder trial.
‘He knows more’: Alex Murdaugh’s brother speaks to media for first time after trial
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Officers located the infant around 3:30 p.m. and took the baby to the hospital for further...
Newborn found abandoned inside bathroom trashcan, police say

Latest News

Memphis Police Department
Overnight shooting in Raleigh leaves man in critical condition
crime scene
Man critically injured after hit-and-run on American Way
ET
Saturday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - March 11, 2023
Memphis Tigers
Davis, Williams combine for 68 points to lead Memphis past UCF in AAC Tournament