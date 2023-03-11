MPD: 4 suspects wanted after stealing $500 worth of merchandise from East Memphis business

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for four suspects after stealing $500 worth of merchandise from a business on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the business burglary at 4862 Poplar Avenue at the Tinder Box Poplar.

Police say that officers were advised four males were occupying an unknown black four-door sedan and used a crowbar to smash the front glass of the business.

The suspects are described as men in their late teens and early twenties, according to police.

At this time, no arrest has been made and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.