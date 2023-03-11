Advertise with Us
MPD: 4 suspects wanted after stealing $500 worth of merchandise from East Memphis business

Four men wanted after stealing merchandise from East Memphis business.
Four men wanted after stealing merchandise from East Memphis business.(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for four suspects after stealing $500 worth of merchandise from a business on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the business burglary at 4862 Poplar Avenue at the Tinder Box Poplar.

Police say that officers were advised four males were occupying an unknown black four-door sedan and used a crowbar to smash the front glass of the business.

The suspects are described as men in their late teens and early twenties, according to police.

At this time, no arrest has been made and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

