Man critically injured after hit-and-run on American Way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left a man critically injured on American Way near Lamar Avenue on Friday night.

Officers responded to the hit-and-run at 11:35 p.m.

According to MPD, a pedestrian was struck by a car and the driver fled the scene.

Police say the hit-and-run vehicle was a dark-colored Chevrolet Camaro and was last seen going eastbound on American Way toward Getwell Road.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Suspect's vehicle used for hit-and-run. (Action News 5)

