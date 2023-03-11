Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Grizzlies win an Emmy Award

Memphis Grizzlies Emmy Award Win
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies has won an Emmy award for Best Sports Promotion at the Annual Mid-South Emmy Awards.

Counting this year’s win, the Memphis Grizzlies now has a total of 12 Emmy awards and 62 nominations.

This award was presented to them for their work on ‘Ready for the Fight,’ last season’s promotional video.

This honor is shared between the Grizzlies, Grind City Media, and Senior Producer Michael Blevins.

