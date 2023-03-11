First Alert to a cold pattern that sets up next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold airmass will settle into the region on Monday morning and persist through Tuesday.

Low Temperatures are forecast to be in the frost and freeze range (T<=36F).

Even colder conditions expected Tuesday morning.

A FROST ADVISORY and/or FREEZE WARNING(s) from the National Weather Service will be possible for portions of the Mid-South both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

The First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor these trends. Be sure to check back for updates.

7 Day Low Temperatures - March 12-19, 2023 (WMC)

