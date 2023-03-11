Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

First Alert to a cold pattern that sets up next week

March 11, 2023
Frosty leaves
Frosty leaves(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold airmass will settle into the region on Monday morning and persist through Tuesday.

Low Temperatures are forecast to be in the frost and freeze range (T<=36F).

Even colder conditions expected Tuesday morning.

A FROST ADVISORY and/or FREEZE WARNING(s) from the National Weather Service will be possible for portions of the Mid-South both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

The First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor these trends. Be sure to check back for updates.

7 Day Low Temperatures - March 12-19, 2023
7 Day Low Temperatures - March 12-19, 2023(WMC)

STAY ALERT: Stay tuned to the First Alert Weather Team.

Be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.

You’ll also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app
How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dayne Victor Miller, 44, is facing charges after allegedly shooting at his roommates.
Florida man finds naked roommate in daughter’s bed, charged in shooting, police say
All is dark across the street from Action News 5's station on Union Avenue.
Large portion of Memphis suddenly out of power
Alex Murdaugh’s brother spoke out for the first time since the double murder trial.
‘He knows more’: Alex Murdaugh’s brother speaks to media for first time after trial
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Officers located the infant around 3:30 p.m. and took the baby to the hospital for further...
Newborn found abandoned inside bathroom trashcan, police say

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
Weekend showers, followed by a dry but cool pattern
ET
Saturday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - March 11, 2023
Friday evening weather update
Your First Alert to more rain this weekend
Friday evening weather update
Friday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-March 10, 2023