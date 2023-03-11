Advertise with Us
Davis, Williams combine for 68 points to lead Memphis past UCF in AAC Tournament

Memphis Tigers win the ACC game
Memphis Tigers win the ACC game(wtoc)
By Matt Infield and Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - DeAndre Williams scored 35 points and had 13 rebounds, and Kendric Davis poured in 33 points of his own to lead Memphis to an 81-76 win over UCF in their AAC Tournament opener. The Tigers advance to the tournament semifinals against either Tulane or Wichita State on Saturday.

Memphis led by 10 at halftime before UCF eventually erased the deficit to even take the lead back at one point. Every time the Knights threw a punch, the Tigers’ dynamic duo had an answer. Davis and Williams scored 38 of Memphis’ 41 points in the second half to carry them to victory.

