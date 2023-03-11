Convicted felon free on bond after break-in attempt, drug seizure in Covington

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A Covington man is out on a $10,000 bond after facing multiple drug-related charges when a break-in call by his ex-girlfriend resulted in his arrest.

According to the Covington Police Department, just before midnight on Feb. 5, officers responded to a break-in call in progress at Sunrise Apartments on Simonton Street.

The complainant, who was home with her three young children, reported to 911 dispatch that there was somebody kicking, hitting, and yelling at her door attempting to gain entry, police say. Officers later confirmed the complainant and the suspect had broken up recently prior to this incident.

Officers arrived and found Thazer Currie, 36, of Peeler Road in Covington, standing at the woman’s door. Officers observed Currie to have an open beer in his hand and he appeared to be under the influence.

CPD officers were assisted at the scene by Tipton County Sheriff’s Office deputies due to the burglary in progress initial call.

Officers began to conduct a pat down of Currie, who was discovered to have a firearm in his coat pocket. The loaded 357 revolver handgun was collected as evidence, police say.

Officers also found approximately 23.1 grams of marijuana in the same coat pocket. In the other coat pocket, deputies located two small plastic baggies, one containing 30 ecstasy pills and two grams of a white powdery substance consistent with cocaine.

While officers were retrieving the cocaine and ecstasy, the baggie of alleged cocaine fell out of Currie’s pocket and he attempted to destroy the evidence by stomping it.

Officers removed him to prevent him from destroying the evidence. Currie was placed into custody.

The drugs were collected as evidence for testing at the TBI crime laboratory.

Officers confirmed that Currie is a convicted felon.

Currie was arrested and charged with possession of schedule I with intent, possession of schedule VI with intent, possession of “serving – protecting- caring” schedule II with intent, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, public intoxication, tampering with evidence, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Currie was transported to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office jail and was slated to appear in Tipton County General Sessions Court on Friday.

He remains free on a $10,000 bond.

“This is an example of great teamwork, and the results were, the suspect was stopped before entering the residence and the victim and her children were unharmed,” said Chief Donna Turner. “Officers and deputies recovered illegal drugs and a weapon which were removed from the community. A thank you to Sheriff Beasley and his staff for the assistance during the incident. Great police work!”

