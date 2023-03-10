Advertise with Us
Your First Alert to a drier end to the week followed by more rain this weekend

By Ron Childers
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will move through the Mid-South tonight bringing rain this evening, but leaving behind a brief period of dry air ahead of another system that will bring clouds and showers back to the area for the weekend. That will be followed by a cool, dry start to next week.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers ending around midnight along with a Northwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with a Northwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs near 60.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light East wind and lows near 40.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with showers developing late in the day and evening along with high temperatures near 60 and overnight lows near 50. Sunday will be cloudy with rain during the morning and early afternoon, highs in the upper 50s, and lows in the upper 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and lows in the lower 30s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures again in the lower 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs near 60 and lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and high temperatures in the upper 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

