Veterinarian shares household items dangerous to pets

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - March is National Pet Poison Prevention Month.

According to WebMD Pet Health Center, there are an estimated 232,000 cases of pet poisoning annually in the U.S.

That is why it is important for pet owners to be aware of the hazardous substances around a home that can be harmful to dogs and cats, if ingested.

Laurel Anderson, DVM, Pumpkin Pet Insurance Veterinary Expert joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to explain what you should do if your pet is poisoned and how to poison-proof your home.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

