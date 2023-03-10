Advertise with Us
Two men charged in Whitehaven nightclub shooting to appear in court

By Sydney Hawkins and Myracle Evans
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The two men charged in a deadly shooting at a Whitehaven nightclub last month are due back in court on Friday morning.

It comes after both suspects were recently released on bail both paying significantly lower bonds than originally set.

The release of 21-year-old Ladarius Marion and 21-year-old Julius Freeman came shortly after Shelby County’s new bail reform system where court officials are now required to consider your finances when considering your bail.

Marion is facing one count of second-degree murder and five counts of attempted second-degree murder.

He was originally booked on an $800,000 bond but released on a $25,000.

Freeman is charged with facilitation to commit second-degree murder.

He was booked on a $150,000 bond but also released on a $25,000 bond.

This incident happened on Feb. 19 at Live Entertainment Lounge and another scene less than a mile away on Shelby and Boeingshire Drive.

Memphis Police say when they arrived at the nightclub, one person was pronounced dead on the scene, and at least 10 other victims were also injured in this shooting.

At the last court appearance, Marion’s attorney presented a cell phone video saying he was not the first person to fire a gun that night.

MPD was originally looking for three suspects in this case.

We reached out to MPD to see if the third suspect is in custody and have not received a response.

