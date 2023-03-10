Sunshine today, but more rain and clouds this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The day is starting with clouds and even a few showers in north Mississippi. However, rain will end by sunrise and clouds will gradually clear this afternoon. High temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 50s today and low temperatures will dip into the 30s in most areas tonight.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with a Northwest wind at 5 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a north wind at 5 to 10 mph and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with showers developing late in the day and then widespread rain in the evening. High temperatures will be near 60 with overnight lows near 50. Sunday will be cloudy with rain during the morning and early afternoon, highs in the upper 50s, and lows in the upper 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and lows in the lower 30s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures again in the lower 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs near 60 and lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and high temperatures in the upper 60s.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.