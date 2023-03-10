Newly-renovated play area open at Children’s Museum of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Parents! If your children are on Spring Break next week, you may want to head over to the Children’s Museum of Memphis, where kids under four years old can experience the newly-renovated Toddler Gardens.

“With the generous support of our community donors, we are so excited to see the first phase of renovations completed on this particular play and learning area,” says Dr. Stewart Burgess, the Executive Director of The Children’s Museum of Memphis. “This area of the museum is important for families in that it gives children aged four and under an exclusive, fully-enclosed play zone where our youngest explorers can play freely, giving parents the option of engaging with their child or to watch as discoveries are made.”

The enclosed play zone has a new tree house, bridges, pie making station, and a problem-solving station.

The Children’s Museum is open Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

