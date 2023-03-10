MLGW issues warning about third-party website

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW issued a release on March 9 in which they warn their customers against using a third-party website for bill payment.

Several MLGW customers have used Doxo.com, a third-party website, to pay their bills online.

Doxo.com has in return charged extra service fees and delayed payments.

MLGW warns that this site is not affiliated with their company, even though they boast the logo on their website.

Customers looking to make online payments should go directly to mlgw.com through your personal service account.

If you use a search engine, you should always click on mlgw.com and not a third-party paying service.

