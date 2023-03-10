Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

MLGW issues warning about third-party website

Memphis Light, Gas and Water
Memphis Light, Gas and Water(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW issued a release on March 9 in which they warn their customers against using a third-party website for bill payment.

Several MLGW customers have used Doxo.com, a third-party website, to pay their bills online.

Doxo.com has in return charged extra service fees and delayed payments.

MLGW warns that this site is not affiliated with their company, even though they boast the logo on their website.

Customers looking to make online payments should go directly to mlgw.com through your personal service account.

If you use a search engine, you should always click on mlgw.com and not a third-party paying service.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Man arrested after removing organ from victim, sheriff’s office says
Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
17-year-old returns home, continues recovery after losing both legs in collision
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says
Aleya Brooks, center, with her dad Jason and mom Darla on the beach.
‘She would give the best hugs’: Parents speak about daughter killed by fallen tree

Latest News

Attorney Ben Crump, family of Gershun Freeman demand officers involved in 201 Poplar death be...
Attorney Ben Crump, family of Gershun Freeman demand officers involved in 201 Poplar death be held accountable
Wednesday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a drier end to the week followed by more rain this weekend
A recent legal opinion, published at the request of Memphis's Chief Legal Officer, could...
Legal opinion could disqualify three Memphis mayoral candidates
Wednesday evening weather update
Thursday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-March 9, 2023