LYE Academy host ‘Stop the Violence’ talent show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ladia Yates Entertainment Academy, will host a “Stop the Violence” talent show in honor of those lost due to violence.

It will be held at the Halloran Center by Orpheum Theater located at 225 S. Main St. on March 10 at 6 p.m.

The event will have 12 contestants and multiple vendors.

The winner will receive $1,000, Nike Gear, and an all-expense paid trip to one of Red Bull’s events.

“As we are a little over a year since the tragic murder of Juanita Washington, L.Y.E Academy’s head administrator, this continues to cause severe devastation to L.Y.E’s staff and students. Crime continues to increase resulting in more deaths and heartbreaks throughout the city of Memphis. We would like to continue honor and celebrate Juanita for her service to L.Y.E Academy and many other organizations in the community while encouraging the next generation to stop the violence! We will also perform a tribute to Tyre Nichols,” said Ladia Yates, Founder of L.Y.E Academy.

L.Y.E Academy is a dance team founded in 2014 by celebrity dancer and choreographer Yates.

